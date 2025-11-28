'Dynamite Kiss' Is Most-Watched Weekday Miniseries As Ratings Hold Steady

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” continues its reign as the most-watched weekday miniseries of the week!

On November 27, viewership ratings for the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin held steady as it approached the second half of its run.

According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “Dynamite Kiss” maintained its average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent from the night before, making it the most-watched miniseries of Thursday.

