Kim Jae Yeong Is A Superstar Who Plummets To Prime Suspect Status In New Drama 'I DOL I'

The upcoming drama “I DOL I” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Jae Yeong in character!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released stills capture the twist-filled daily life of idol Do Ra Ik, who becomes a murder suspect in an instant. On stage, the idol band Gold Boys shines brighter than anyone at the peak of their popularity, and Do Ra Ik—who burns the brightest—exudes an aura that commands attention.

His sweet smile toward fans is the very picture of a consummate professional idol. Offstage, however, the sharp edge he shows hints at a shadowed inner world. Then an unimaginable incident crashes into his life: he becomes a suspect in the murder of a fellow group member.

In the interrogation room, Do Ra Ik is seen in tears—a mix of fear, anger, and the pain of being wronged—raising questions about what has happened to him. Viewers are curious to find out how a top-tier idol ends up entangled in a murder case and whether he will be able to prove his innocence together with Maeng Se Na.

Regarding his preparation for the role, Kim Jae Yeong remarked, “Since he is the vocalist of an idol band, I practiced singing and instruments a lot and worked really hard. I also prepared by considering everything from styling to stage presence to nail the onstage visuals,” stoking viewers’ anticipation for his performance.

“I DOL I” is set to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

