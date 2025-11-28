Former AOA Member Kwon Mina Signs With New Agency

Kwon Mina is making a fresh start at a new agency.

On November 28, MODEN BERRY KOREA (formerly known as Music Best Korea) announced that the former AOA member had signed with the agency.

“Kwon Mina has signed an exclusive contract with us,” said MODEN BERRY KOREA. “As she is an artist with a solid presence, we will give her our unsparing support so that she can pursue activities in a diverse array of areas.”

“I’m excited to be starting over at a new agency,” commented Kwon Mina. “I’m sincerely thankful to the MODEN BERRY KOREA family, who gave me a warm welcome. I will greet you through good activities so I can repay your expectations.”

Kwon Mina first debuted as a member of AOA in 2012 before debuting as an actress the following year. She ultimately left both the group and FNC Entertainment in 2019.

Meanwhile, MODEN BERRY KOREA is currently home to artists like former DIA member Somyi and former Brave Girls member Jain Ros.

Source (1)