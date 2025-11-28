Jung Kyung Ho And So Ju Yeon Clash At Every Turn In New Drama 'Pro Bono'

Get ready for sparks to fly between Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon in tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue. There, he meets public interest lawyer Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon), a member of the pro bono team who actually cares about the public good.

In contrast to the self-absorbed Kang David, who is struggling to regain his lost reputation and success, Park Ki Bbeum is a law nerd who is driven by a genuine love of law and who strives to protect vulnerable members of society. With their drastically different goals, backgrounds, and perspectives, Kang David and Park Ki Bbeum rarely see eye to eye on anything, leading to constant conflict and heated discussions within the pro bono team.

However, even though they can’t stop butting heads, Kang David and Park Ki Bbeum also come together to collaborate in unexpected ways. In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Park Ki Bbeum’s gaze as she watches the seasoned Kang David in court hints at her genuine respect for him as a fellow legal professional.

In another, less peaceful moment, Park Ki Bbeum delivers an impassioned plea that contrasts with Kang David’s utterly relaxed expression and demeanor.

But despite the tension between them, a final photo of Kang David striking a playful pose in front of Park Ki Bbeum highlights the fact that, for all his flaws, he’s a mischievous boss you just can’t seem to hate.

To find out how these two lawyers—who seem to have absolutely nothing in common—wind up working together, catch the premiere of “Pro Bono” on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

