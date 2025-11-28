Won Ji An Dishes On Romance With Park Seo Joon In Upcoming Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

Won Ji An has shared her thoughts on her upcoming JTBC drama “Surely Tomorrow”!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Won Ji An will star as Lee Gyeong Do’s first love Seo Ji Woo, the second daughter of the Jarim Apparel family, whose natural beauty and free-spirited personality draw attention wherever she goes. However, in contrast to her glamorous exterior, she harbors deep-seated wounds within.

“Seo Ji Woo’s charm is her unpredictable nature, her precariousness,” said Won Ji An. “You don’t know what she’ll do next.”

Explaining why she decided to take on the role, Won Ji An recalled, “‘Surely Tomorrow’ left a strong impression on me for the way it depicts in fine detail how a relationship deepens and changes over time. I felt that it would allow me to grow as an actor, so I really wanted to take on the challenge no matter what.”

Won Ji An also shared that she put a great deal of thought into how to portray the changes in Seo Ji Woo and Lee Gyeong Do’s relationship. “Because the two of them spent some time apart, I spent a lot of time imagining and inferring what kinds of emotions Seo Ji Woo built up, using the script as a reference.”

As for her character’s styling, Won Ji An remarked, “During their first dating era, I went for a low-key style; during their second relationship, a neat and clean-cut style; and in the present day, a sophisticated, luxurious style.” She added, “I wore Gyeong Do’s clothes a lot [during their second relationship].”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

