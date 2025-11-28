Watch: Ha Jung Woo And Lee Ha Nee Demonstrate Couple Yoga For Kong Hyo Jin And Kim Dong Wook In 'The People Upstairs”

Upcoming film “The People Upstairs” has unveiled an intriguing new teaser ahead of its premiere!

Directed by Ha Jung Woo, “The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable events that unfold when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Kim Dong Wook and Kong Hyo Jin) sit down for an awkward dinner after a series of nightly noise disputes between floors.

The newly released teaser is styled as a yoga tutorial, featuring calm narration that guides viewers through two poses: the plow pose and acro yoga. In one scene, Jung Ah does her best to follow along with Mr. Kim’s help, while in another, Mr. Kim (Ha Jung Woo) and Soo Kyung (Lee Ha Nee) demonstrate each pose in sync with the narration. Meanwhile, Hyun Soo (Kim Dong Wook) looks uncomfortable as Mr. Kim and Soo Kyung perform yoga in the middle of his living room—raising curiosity about the couples’ dynamic and what tensions might unfold during these yoga sessions.

Watch the full video here!

“The People Upstairs” will hit theaters across Korea on December 3.

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Ha Nee in “Knight Flower” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)