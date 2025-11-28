Kim Se Jeong Collapses After Brutal Torture In 'Moon River'

Tension heightens as Kang Tae Oh, now living in Kim Se Jeong’s body, struggles to survive inside the palace in tonight’s episode of “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

After switching bodies with Park Dal I, Lee Gang (now in Park Dal I’s body) managed to sneak into the palace disguised as a new eunuch with the help of the Grand Queen Dowager (Nam Gi Ae). However, when he was discovered sleeping under the same blanket with Park Dal I—who at the time was in Lee Gang’s body—rumors quickly spread throughout the palace that the crown prince was engaging in same-sex relations. Eventually, Park Dal I’s true gender was exposed, revealing that she had entered the palace under false identity.

Just when punishment seemed inevitable, the Grand Queen Dowager intervened, helping Lee Gang—still in Park Dal I’s body—avoid execution and remain in the palace, not as a eunuch but as a court lady. However, Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), displeased with this outcome, ordered the Chief Court Lady to kidnap Park Dal I and force her to take infertility medicine. Fighting through court ladies and the Chief Court Lady herself, Park Dal I narrowly escaped.

The newly released stills reveal yet another ordeal awaiting Lee Gang in Park Dal I’s body. Even while being interrogated, he glares fiercely up at the Chief Court Lady, refusing to bow his head, hinting that he’s once again caught in unfair circumstances.

But soon after, he is shown being tortured by the palace maids. Park Dal I’s inner garment is stained red with blood, vividly portraying the brutality of the moment. Eventually, her body collapses unconscious. What exactly happened that night?

Find out in the next episode of “Moon River,” airing on November 28 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

