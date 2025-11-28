Stars Make Heartfelt Donations For Hong Kong Fire Victims

Many stars are showing strong support for those affected by the recent fire in Hong Kong.

Previously on November 26 (local time), a major fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise apartment complex in the Tai Po district of northern Hong Kong. Celebrities across the industry have been providing monetary support ranging from HK$100,000 (approximately $12,850) to HK$20 million (approximately $2.57 million).

Here is a list of many generous donations that have been made:

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22)