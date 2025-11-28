Stars Make Heartfelt Donations For Hong Kong Fire Victims

Stars Make Heartfelt Donations For Hong Kong Fire Victims

Celeb
Nov 28, 2025
by S Kim

Many stars are showing strong support for those affected by the recent fire in Hong Kong.

Previously on November 26 (local time), a major fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise apartment complex in the Tai Po district of northern Hong Kong. Celebrities across the industry have been providing monetary support ranging from HK$100,000 (approximately $12,850) to HK$20 million (approximately $2.57 million).

Here is a list of many generous donations that have been made:

  • YG Entertainment: HK$1 million
  • i-dle: 1 million yuan
  • SM Entertainment: HK$1 million
  • aespa: HK$500,000
  • RIIZE: HK$250,000
  • GOT7’s Jackson: HK$1 million
  • HYBE: 500 million won (approximately HK$2.66 million)
  • WayV: HK$250,000
  • JYP Entertainment: HK$2 milliion
  • Stray Kids: HK$1 million
  • ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao: undisclosed
  • WAKEONE: HK$1 million
  • Super Junior: HK$1 million
  • PLAVE: HK$250,000
  • Yim Si Wan: HK$200,000
  • EXO-CBX: HK$500,000
  • THEBLACKLABEL: HK$500,000
  • TWS: HK$500,000
  • KickFlip: HK$100,000
  • Hyeri: HK$200,000
  • IVE: HK$500,000
  • BOYNEXTDOOR: HK$500,000
  • CJ ENM & 2025 MAMA AWARDS: HK$20 million

