Watch: Chang Ryul Finds His Way Into Seo Hyun Jin’s Tightly Locked Heart In “Love Me” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has released its second teaser!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Jun Kyung, while Chang Ryul plays music director Ju Do Hyun.

While last week’s first teaser introduced Seo Jun Kyung’s complicated family history and the walls she built around her heart, the newly released teaser overturns that atmosphere as it captures the very moment Ju Do Hyun slips into her cold, tightly sealed world.

In the teaser, Jun Kyung appears cynical toward love. She reduces romance to nothing more than “a conversation between bodies” and never reveals her true feelings to anyone. After her mother’s sudden accident seven years ago, she has kept her distance from her fractured family, believing emotions are something to suppress. On the surface, she appears cold—yet she carries loneliness and guilt heavier than anyone else.

Then one day, Do Hyun walks into her life. A music director living next door who, for some reason, keeps showing up with “coincidences,” one after another. With a calm yet firm line—“I had a feeling… certainty that you will need me”—he catches her attention, sparking the faintest shift in her guarded expression.

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

