8 Bai Jing Ting C-Dramas That Will Keep You Glued To The Screen

Chinese actor Bai Jing Ting has spent more than a decade in the entertainment industry, consistently proving how adaptable and thoughtful he is as an actor. Instead of following the more conventional path toward only leading roles, he has often chosen characters that offer depth and creative space, even if that meant being part of an ensemble. In 2025 alone, he appeared in three dramas: ”The First Frost,” “Justifiable Defense,” and “Mobius”—each highlighting a different facet of his talent. While “The First Frost” significantly boosted his popularity, the other two shows demonstrated just how effortlessly he switches between genres. Whether it’s romance, comedy, action, or melodrama, Bai Jing Ting brings something compelling to every role.

Here are eight Bai Jing Ting dramas you should definitely add to your watchlist, each one showcasing a different side of his remarkable range.

“Mobius”

Adapted from Zhang Xiao Mao’s novel “Ni Shi Zhen Cha Zu,” this C-drama blends science fiction with crime and psychological tension. Bai Jing Ting stars as Ding Qi, a sharp and fearless detective from CIB Section-4 in Hua’ao City. After an unexpected incident, Ding Qi discovers he can relive the same day up to five times. Each loop resets at midnight, wiping everyone’s memories except for a few “time-cycle perceivers.” Using the first four loops to gather clues and prepare, he saves the fifth, known as the “Ultimate Cycle Day,” for the decisive real-world action where consequences finally stick. His newest investigation becomes his most dangerous yet: a series of flawless murders tied to MOMA, a leading genetic biotechnology company. A shadowy figure known as “Squid” appears to be behind the crimes and may share Ding Qi’s time-loop abilities.



As he dives deeper, Ding Qi crosses paths with An Lan (Janice Man), a MOMA biologist searching for a missing colleague, and Mo Yuan Zhi (Song Yang), a scientist-businessman and MOMA shareholder who becomes an early target. He also uncovers long-hidden secrets linked to Jiang Yu Wen (Liu Yi Jun), a missing researcher, while relying on guidance from his superior Duan Zheng (Ricky Chan). With time constantly resetting and conspiracies tightening around him, Ding Qi is forced to question everything and everyone. Each loop raises the stakes, turning the investigation into a tense psychological race.

Start watching “Mobius”:

Watch Now

“The First Frost”

One of the standout Chinese dramas of 2025, “The First Frost,” adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel and set in the shared universe as the 2023 hit “Hidden Love,” is a tender yet deeply affecting romance led by Bai Jing Ting as Sang Yan and Zhang Ruo Nan as Wen Yi Fan. Sang Yan and Wen Yi Fan once shared a quiet, mutual affection in high school, but just as their relationship was beginning to blossom, Wen Yi Fan suddenly cut him off. Struggling with abandonment issues and the lingering trauma of sexual assault, she withdrew from him and broke their promise to attend the same university, leaving Sang Yan hurt and unsure of what went wrong.



Six years later, destiny brings them face-to-face again when circumstances force them to become roommates. What begins as an awkward reunion slowly turns into a chance to address the emotional wounds they never confronted. Wen Yi Fan, now an introverted reporter, continues to struggle with PTSD, while Sang Yan, who never truly let go of his feelings, tries to understand the pain she hid from him. Through present-day interactions and nostalgic flashbacks, the drama pieces together the misunderstandings that kept them apart for so long. Living under the same roof allows Sang Yan to finally see how much Wen Yi Fan had been enduring, and he responds with patience and quiet understanding. His steady presence becomes a source of comfort, giving her the safety to open up and heal at her own pace.



“The First Frost” gently portrays second chances, unseen emotional scars, and the slow, meaningful work of rebuilding trust. It’s a heartfelt slow-burn romance about two people learning to reconnect, where Sang Yan’s unwavering support becomes the bridge that leads Wen Yi Fan back toward love and hope.

Adapted from Qi Dao Jun’s web novel “Kai Duan,” this C-drama centers on Li Shi Qing (Zhao Jin Mai), a college student who suddenly finds herself caught in a horrifying time loop. Every reset begins the same: she wakes up on Bus No. 45 only minutes before it explodes. Each time she dies, she’s pulled right back to that moment on the bus, forced to relive the events leading up to the tragedy. During one reset, she instinctively pulls fellow passenger Xiao He Yun (Bai Jing Ting) off the bus, unintentionally pulling him into the loop with her. But escaping the bus doesn’t free them; once they fall asleep, the cycle starts again. Realizing they can’t outrun fate, the two decide their only chance is to stop the bombing altogether.



As Li Shi Qing and Xiao He Yun relive the same day over and over, they begin investigating every passenger on Bus 45. Each person carries their own secrets and intentions, making the mystery increasingly layered. Among them is Zhang Cheng (Liu Yi Jun), a deputy police captain who keeps crossing paths with the pair in different loops, trying to make sense of their frantic warnings. Suspicion soon falls on two key figures: Tao Ying Hong (Liu Dan), who is always seen holding a red plastic bag, and Wang Xing De (Huang Jue), the bus driver whose behavior raises questions with every reset.

Blending suspense with emotional depth, the drama follows Li Shi Qing and Xiao He Yun as they grow more courageous and determined with each cycle. Together, they piece together clues, confront human vulnerabilities, and shoulder the immense responsibility of saving everyone on Bus 45 before time resets yet again.

Start watching “Reset”:

Watch Now

“Destined”

Adapted from Mo Shu Bai’s novel “Chang Feng Du,” this costume drama tells the heartfelt and transformative story of Liu Yu Ru (Song Yi) and Gu Jiu Si (Bai Jing Ting). Liu Yu Ru, the rightful daughter of a prosperous cloth merchant in Yang Zhou, grows up gentle yet wary after years of mistreatment from her father’s concubine. All she hopes for is a peaceful marriage with a steady, reliable man. Instead, her fate takes an unexpected turn when she is married off to Gu Jiu Si, the spoiled and carefree heir of the city’s wealthiest family. This young man initially mocks their union and dismisses her entirely. Refusing to let this unpredictable future control her, Yu Ru decides to shape her life on her own terms. With support from Gu Jiu Si’s warm and insightful mother, Jiang Rou (Zhao Zi Qi), she steps into the family business and encourages her unruly husband to grow up and take responsibility. As challenges push them closer, Yuru begins to see Jiusi’s hidden kindness and potential, while he comes to admire her strength, wisdom, and unwavering compassion. Their troubled marriage gradually transforms into a bond built on trust, respect, and sincere love.



Their lives are thrown into chaos when corruption, driven partly by the ambitious antagonist Luo Zi Shang (Liu Xue Yi), and the threat of war force the Gu family to flee their hometown. Together, Yu Ru and Jiu Si endure danger and loss, emerging stronger with each obstacle. Guided by Jiu Si’s principled father, Gu Lang Hua (Sha Yi), and strengthened by their shared determination, Yu Ru and Jiu Si rise from an unlikely pairing to a truly formidable team. They overcome personal hardships and political turmoil, ultimately working toward a more stable and prosperous future for their family and their nation.

This C-drama follows Mi Ka (Sandra Ma), a dedicated medical resident aspiring to become a neurosurgeon, and Xing Ke Lei (Bai Jing Ting), a disciplined yet quietly caring captain of the Special Forces SWAT team. Their first encounter occurs years earlier when a masked, undercover Xing Ke Lei rescues Mi Ka during a terrifying jewelry store robbery. It’s a moment that leaves a deep impression on her, though she never learns his true identity.



Fate reunites them when Mi Ka joins an emergency medical rescue training program led by Xing Ke Lei’s unit. Initially, their personalities clash: his strict, mission-focused approach often conflicts with her sincere but sometimes awkward style. However, as they train, undertake joint rescue missions, and face high-risk operations together, their misunderstandings evolve into mutual respect and trust. On the frontlines of disaster relief and counter-terrorism, Mi Ka’s medical skills and compassion complement Xing Ke Lei’s courage and leadership. Over time, they become each other’s anchor. She brings calm to his intensity, and he offers protection in moments of danger. This “city and fortress” dynamic drives the story, blending action, warmth, and a quiet, growing love rooted in trust, bravery, and the desire to protect and support one another.

Start watching “You Are My Hero”:



Watch Now

“Always on the Move”

Set along the railway line from Ningyang to Harbin, this drama spans four decades, exploring the lives and careers of two railway police officers. Wang Xin (Bai Jing Ting) is a young and earnest officer beginning his career in the late 1970s. During a steam-train journey, he mistakenly identifies the veteran officer Ma Kui (Ding Yong Dai) as a fugitive, an amusing mix-up that sparks an unlikely partnership. What starts with friction gradually evolves into a strong mentor-apprentice bond, as the two officers tackle cases ranging from petty thefts and railway scams to serious crimes like kidnappings and drug trafficking, always prioritising passenger safety.



Over the years, the series follows their professional growth and personal lives in the close-knit railway community, and the deepening of their friendship. Key roles by Jin Chen, Zuo Xiao Qing, Liu Jun, Jiang Yan, and Liu Guan Lin add emotional depth and romantic storylines. From the era of steam locomotives to the arrival of electric and high-speed trains, the drama captures the transformation of China’s railway system while emphasizing values like duty, loyalty, and community through the experiences of ordinary people.

“The Ordinary Glory”

This drama, reportedly a remake of the Korean series “Misaeng: Incomplete Life,” offers a realistic glimpse into life at a high-pressure financial investment firm in Shanghai. At the center is Sun Yi Qiu (Bai Jing Ting), a young man with no degree, work experience, or industry background, who secures an internship purely through personal connections. On his first day, he is looked down upon and assigned to the struggling Investment Team 4, led by Wu Kez Hi (Mark Chao), a sharp and perceptive mid-level manager known for his hot temper and refusal to play office politics and a stance that has cost him several promotions. Though Wu Kez Hi initially underestimates Yi Qiu, he gradually recognizes the intern’s determination, keen observational skills, and eagerness to learn, forging an unexpected yet meaningful mentor-mentee bond.



The series also follows three other interns navigating the challenges of corporate life. Lan Qian Yi (Qiao Xin) is ambitious and highly capable but frequently faces gender bias and workplace prejudice. Gao Si Cong (Pang Han Chen) is talented yet arrogant, often clashing with senior staff because of his overconfidence. And Hao Shuai (Wei Da Xun) comes from a wealthy background and must learn responsibility and personal growth. Meanwhile, Jin Yu Ming (Zhang Zi Xian), a manager with a pragmatic and compromise-driven approach to office politics, provides a contrast to Wu Kez Hi’s principled style.

Through professional setbacks, ethical dilemmas, and intense competition, the drama shows how these interns and their flawed yet principled mentor struggle to find their place in the corporate world, highlighting that resilience, integrity, and hard work can help ordinary individuals achieve their own version of success.

This series tells the heartfelt story of a humble yet welcoming nursing home run by Grandma Lin (Wu Mian), who has spent years creating a safe space for her lively group of elderly residents, each with their own quirks, past wounds, and life stories. When Grandma Lin is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, she entrusts the future of the home to her granddaughter Ye Xiao Mei (Wu Qian), a spirited post-90s dreamer who aspires to be a cartoonist and is initially unprepared for such a heavy responsibility. Her modern ideas quickly clash with the residents, who resist the changes she attempts to introduce.



Into this mix comes Guo San Shuang (Bai Jing Ting), a young, debt-ridden salesman whose initial motive for moving his grandfather Guo San Chuan (Ni Da Hong) into Sunshine Home is selfish, but he hopes to use the elderly as customers for his health supplements. However, circumstances force San Shuang and Xiao Mei to manage the home together, despite their constant bickering and mistrust. As they face the daily chaos, humor, and touching stories of residents like Shi Chang Sheng (Li Jian Yi), both begin to learn the importance of empathy, dignity, and companionship. Their shared journey with the octogenarians softens their rough edges and draws them closer to each other.

Warm, emotional, and often humorous, this drama beautifully explores the gap between generations while celebrating the universal need for love, respect, and a true sense of home.

Watch “Octogenarians and the 90s”:



Watch Now

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.



Currently watching: “Typhoon Family,” “Dear X,” “Dynamite Kiss,” “Taxi Driver 3,” “Last Summer,” “The 4th Revolution,” “The Manipulated,” and “Heroes Next Door.”

Looking forward to: “The Price of Confession,” “Pro Bono,” “Surely Tomorrow,” “I Dol I,” “Made In Korea,” and “Cashero.”