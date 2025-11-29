Lee Junho Tries To Save A Bankrupt CEO's Life On 'Typhoon Family'

Warning: mention of an individual contemplating suicide.

On the next episode of tvN’s “Typhoon Family,” 2PM’s Lee Junho will attempt to save the life of a desperate CEO.

“Typhoon Family” is a drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Spoilers

The previous episode of “Typhoon Family” ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Bae Song Joong (Lee Sang Jin) suddenly bursting into the Typhoon Trading family’s party and tearfully pleading, “Please save my father.” It turned out that Bae Song Joong’s father’s company was on the verge of bankruptcy, and out of desperation, the CEO was considering ending his own life.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Tae Poong heads to the rooftop of Song Joong’s father’s factory and attempts to talk him out of his dangerous thoughts. As a CEO, Song Joong’s father (Kim Hee Chang) bears the heavy burden of being responsible for his employees’ livelihoods, and his weary gaze hints at his despair and deep sense of resignation.

Tae Poong, who once saw his father drinking alone late at night with a lonely, weary expression but ultimately chose not to approach him, is determined to make a different choice as he faces another exhausted CEO. Cautiously approaching Song Joong’s father, Tae Poong prepares for a sincere conversation with the older man.

The “Typhoon Family” production team commented, “The moment when Tae Poong meets Song Joong’s father holds greater meaning than this incident alone. As both of them have persevered in order to hold onto their respective positions, please keep an eye on what sort of change this meeting will bring about—and how it will resonate.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on November 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

