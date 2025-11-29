Kim Se Jeong Officially Becomes Kang Tae Oh's Concubine In 'Moon River'

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong are becoming an official couple on MBC’s “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

Spoilers

Previously on “Moon River,” Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong)—who was then in Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh)’s body—announced that she would make Park Dal I a royal concubine in order to save Lee Gang (who was still in Park Dal I’s body) from danger. Later, their souls unexpectedly returned to their proper places, and Lee Gang resolved to protect Park Dal I by keeping her by his side.

On the next episode of the drama, Park Dal I and Lee Gang will begin their life together as an official couple after returning to their own bodies. Newly released stills from the episode show Park Dal I in the attire of a royal concubine, exuding an entirely different aura from her days as a peddler. One photo captures a romantic moment between Lee Gang and Park Dal I as they lock eyes in the palace courtyard.

However, the couple’s bliss is short-lived: the unexpected arrival of Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) casts a shadow on their newfound happiness. When Kim Han Cheol suddenly pays Park Dal I a visit, his gaze as he looks at her is ominously cold.

To find out what new dangers await Park Dal I after being made concubine, catch the next episode of “Moon River” on November 29 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

