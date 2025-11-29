Lee Je Hoon Is Kidnapped By Yoon Shi Yoon In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Get ready for a showdown between Lee Je Hoon and Yoon Shi Yoon on the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Taxi Driver 3,” Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the Rainbow squad set their sights on a new target: “used-car villain” Cha Byung Jin (Yoon Shi Yoon). In order to approach Cha Byung Jin, Kim Do Gi pretended to be naive and gullible so that he would look like the perfect mark. However, the episode ended on an unexpected cliffhanger when the used car Kim Do Gi bought from Cha Byung Jin suddenly malfunctioned on the road, leading to an accident.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Do Gi has been kidnapped by Cha Byung Jin and tied to a car seat. Still perfectly in character, Kim Do Gi amusingly feigns fear and helplessness as Cha Byung Jin stalks towards him with a murderous gaze.

The “Taxi Driver 3” production team teased, “In Episode 4, which airs today (November 29), the even uglier true colors of Cha Byung Jin’s gang will be revealed, and the Rainbow Heroes will “educate” them with a refreshing “eye-for-an-eye”-style punishment. Please keep an eye on how Lee Je Hoon’s favorite alter ego, ‘Gullible Do Gi,’ will launch a thrilling counterattack.”

To find out why Kim Do Gi gets kidnapped—and what sort of satisfying revenge he and the Rainbow squad have planned—tune in to the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” on November 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

