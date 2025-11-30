Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 5
LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” recaptured the top spot this week, making it its third week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!
Last week’s champion, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” fell one spot to No. 2.
There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.” “ONE MORE TIME” is a dance track that blends a liquid drum and bass foundation with a smooth bassline and progressive beats.
NCT DREAM’s “Beat It Up” debuts at No. 8. The title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, “Beat It Up” is a hip hop track highlighted by bold kicks and heavy bass sounds.
1 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (-1) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (new) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
4 (–) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
5 (-2) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (-1) Hollywood Action
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
7 (–) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
8 (new) Beat It Up
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
9 (–) TIME CAPSULE
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (-2) Rich Man
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|12 (-1)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|13 (new)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|14 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|15 (+3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|16 (-4)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|17 (+10)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|18 (-3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (-2)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|20 (+6)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|21 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|22 (+3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|23 (new)
|첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow)
|Kyuhyun
|24 (-4)
|body
|Dayoung
|25 (+5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|26 (-2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|27 (new)
|SWAY (Zzz)
|Dongwoo
|28 (+16)
|나였으면 (If It Were Me)
|Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
|29 (-10)
|X
|CLOSE YOUR EYES
|30 (-16)
|TUNNEL VISION
|ITZY
|31 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|32 (-3)
|Lemonade Fever
|CRAVITY
|33 (-17)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|34 (-3)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|35 (-13)
|Look So Good
|NEWBEAT
|36 (-1)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|37 (+1)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|38 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|39 (-16)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|40 (-4)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|41 (new)
|BANG BANG!
|KIIRAS
|42 (-8)
|Put It Back
|ONF
|43 (-1)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|44 (+4)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|45 (-12)
|Body Language
|Yunho
|46 (-3)
|삐질게 (BBiJilGe)
|Ayatsuno Yuni
|47 (-19)
|Back to Life
|&TEAM
|48 (-9)
|Be My Light
|ISEGYE IDOL
|49 (-2)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|50 (-1)
|HOME
|WEi
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%