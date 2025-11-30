Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 5

Nov 30, 2025
LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” recaptured the top spot this week, making it its third week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Last week’s champion, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” fell one spot to No. 2.

There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.” “ONE MORE TIME” is a dance track that blends a liquid drum and bass foundation with a smooth bassline and progressive beats.

NCT DREAM’s “Beat It Up” debuts at No. 8. The title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, “Beat It Up” is a hip hop track highlighted by bold kicks and heavy bass sounds.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 5
  • 1 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
  • 3 (new) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
  • 5 (-2) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) Beat It Up
    Image of Beat It Up
    Album: Beat It Up
    Artist/Band: NCT DREAM
    • Music: Sommers, Dussolliet, Foote, Lavigne, McKinnon, Fabiyi, PixelWave
    • Lyrics: DON MALIK, Pyun Seung Hwan, Kim Su Min
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
  • 9 (–) TIME CAPSULE
    Image of TIME CAPSULE
    Album: TIME CAPSULE
    Artist/Band: Davichi
    • Music: Lee Mujin
    • Lyrics: Lee Mujin
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-2) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) XOXZ IVE
12 (-1) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
13 (new) Do It Stray Kids
14 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
15 (+3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
16 (-4) BBUU! PLAVE
17 (+10) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ
19 (-2) GO! CORTIS
20 (+6) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
21 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
22 (+3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
23 (new) 첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow) Kyuhyun
24 (-4) body Dayoung
25 (+5) toxic till the end Rosé
26 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
27 (new) SWAY (Zzz) Dongwoo
28 (+16) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
29 (-10) X CLOSE YOUR EYES
30 (-16) TUNNEL VISION ITZY
31 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
32 (-3) Lemonade Fever CRAVITY
33 (-17) OVERDRIVE TWS
34 (-3) like JENNIE Jennie
35 (-13) Look So Good NEWBEAT
36 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
37 (+1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
38 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
39 (-16) Talk to You Yeonjun
40 (-4) BURNING UP MEOVV
41 (new) BANG BANG! KIIRAS
42 (-8) Put It Back ONF
43 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
44 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
45 (-12) Body Language Yunho
46 (-3) 삐질게 (BBiJilGe) Ayatsuno Yuni
47 (-19) Back to Life &TEAM
48 (-9) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL
49 (-2) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
50 (-1) HOME WEi


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
BOYNEXTDOOR
Davichi
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
LE SSERAFIM
NCT DREAM
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2025

