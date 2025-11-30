Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 5

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” recaptured the top spot this week, making it its third week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Last week’s champion, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” fell one spot to No. 2.

There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.” “ONE MORE TIME” is a dance track that blends a liquid drum and bass foundation with a smooth bassline and progressive beats.

NCT DREAM’s “Beat It Up” debuts at No. 8. The title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, “Beat It Up” is a hip hop track highlighted by bold kicks and heavy bass sounds.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 5 1 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (new) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (–) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-2) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 7 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (new) Beat It Up Album: Beat It Up Artist/Band: NCT DREAM Music: Sommers, Dussolliet, Foote, Lavigne, McKinnon, Fabiyi, PixelWave Lyrics: DON MALIK, Pyun Seung Hwan, Kim Su Min Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (–) TIME CAPSULE Album: TIME CAPSULE Artist/Band: Davichi Music: Lee Mujin Lyrics: Lee Mujin Genres: Ballad Chart Info 9 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-2) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) XOXZ IVE 12 (-1) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 13 (new) Do It Stray Kids 14 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 15 (+3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 16 (-4) BBUU! PLAVE 17 (+10) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ 19 (-2) GO! CORTIS 20 (+6) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 21 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 22 (+3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 23 (new) 첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow) Kyuhyun 24 (-4) body Dayoung 25 (+5) toxic till the end Rosé 26 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 27 (new) SWAY (Zzz) Dongwoo 28 (+16) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo 29 (-10) X CLOSE YOUR EYES 30 (-16) TUNNEL VISION ITZY 31 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 32 (-3) Lemonade Fever CRAVITY 33 (-17) OVERDRIVE TWS 34 (-3) like JENNIE Jennie 35 (-13) Look So Good NEWBEAT 36 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 37 (+1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 38 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 39 (-16) Talk to You Yeonjun 40 (-4) BURNING UP MEOVV 41 (new) BANG BANG! KIIRAS 42 (-8) Put It Back ONF 43 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 44 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 45 (-12) Body Language Yunho 46 (-3) 삐질게 (BBiJilGe) Ayatsuno Yuni 47 (-19) Back to Life &TEAM 48 (-9) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL 49 (-2) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 50 (-1) HOME WEi





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%