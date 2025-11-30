AOA's Yuna Gives Birth To Her First Child

AOA’s Yuna is now a mother!

On November 29, Yuna took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she had given birth to her first child two days prior.

Posting a photo of her newborn child’s foot with the caption “2025.11.27,” Yuna affectionately wrote, “Welcome to the world, Gyeo Wool. Your existence in and of itself is love.”

Yuna and her husband, composer Kang Jung Hoon (better known as Friday of the music production duo GALACTIKA), tied the knot in February 2024.

Congratulations to the happy couple!