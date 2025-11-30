Veteran Actor Lee Moon Soo Passes Away

Actor Lee Moon Soo has tragically passed away at the age of 76.

On November 29, the Korean Actors Association officially announced that the award-winning actor, who is known for his roles in “Signal,” “Hello Ghost,” “Ghost Doctor,” and more, had passed away.

Although Lee Moon Soo initially worked as a government employee in order to support his family, he was ultimately unable to let go of the passion for acting that he felt while performing in school plays during his childhood. After being admitted to the Seoul Institute of the Arts at a later age, Lee Moon Soo began pursuing acting as a full-time career, joining the National Theater Company of Korea in 1989. In 2010, he received a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Lee Moon Soo’s funeral will be held on December 1 at the Hanyang University Hospital Funeral Hall.

We offer our deepest condolences to Lee Moon Soo’s friends and family during this painful time. May he rest in peace.

