Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Say Goodbye To 'Typhoon Family' Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of tvN’s “Typhoon Family” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“Typhoon Family” is a drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, Lee Junho took a nostalgic look back as he spoke about what the show meant to him.

“The year 2025, during which I lived as Kang Tae Poong, was a meaningful time for me personally,” said Lee Junho. “Through Tae Poong, I gained the confidence that I can get through and overcome any adversity through my bonds with family, friends, and colleagues.”

“Even amidst difficult times, Tae Poong approaches everything honestly and with unwavering faith, and I hope that attitude was conveyed to viewers living in the present day,” he continued. “When, at times, you feel out of energy and want to rest, please remember Tae Poong. We are not alone; we are within the net called ‘together.’”

Meanwhile, Kim In Ha expressed her regret that the drama was already coming to an end.

“I filled the entirety of 2025 with ‘Typhoon Family,’ and I feel sad at the thought of having to say goodbye now,” she said. “But because I have so many wonderful memories [from filming], I think I’ll be able to send it off beautifully. Thank you for giving ‘Typhoon Family’ so much love.”

The final episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on November 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Junho’s drama “The Red Sleeve” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)