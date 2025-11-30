Kim Hee Sun And Han Hye Jin Witness Tense Encounter Between Jin Seo Yeon's Ex-Boyfriend And Current Love Interest In 'No Next Life'

Get ready for an uncomfortable confrontation between Jin Seo Yeon’s ex-boyfriend and current love interest on “No Next Life”!

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Next Life,” Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon) clashed over the issue of Song Ye Na (Go Won Hee), causing a rift in their longtime friendship. Meanwhile, Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin)’s husband informed her that he wanted a divorce.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the trio of best friends is back together, having set their disputes behind them. As Jo Na Jung and Gu Joo Young look on in shock and concern, Lee Il Li finds herself stuck in the middle of a tense confrontation between her current love interest Byun Sang Gyu (Heo Joon Suk) and her ex-boyfriend Uhm Jong Do (Moon Yoo Kang).

With the two men facing off, Lee Il Li awkwardly tries to block their paths and prevent things from getting even more heated.

“The best-friend chemistry between Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon drives this dramatic moment to an exciting climax,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to [the next episode of] ‘No Next Life,’ which will deliver a spectacle that combines relatability, laughter, and suspense.”

To find out how the three besties reconcile—and where Lee Il Li’s heated love triangle is headed—catch the next episode of “No Next Life” on December 1 at 10 p.m. KST!

