'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the three leads took a moment to reflect on their experience filming “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” and what it meant to them.

Ryu Seung Ryong remarked, “We truly, sincerely poured our heart and soul into filming. During the not inconsiderable time we spent filming, the director and the entire cast and crew passionately gave it our all, to the extent where I don’t think we’d be able to repeat it ever again. Whenever I feel like that passion and sincerity reached viewers’ hearts, it feels so incredibly rewarding: we’re supposed to be giving viewers comfort and encouragement, but instead, it feels like we’re the ones who received even greater comfort and a gift [from viewers]. Each and every one of your sensitive and warm reactions has been a huge source of strength. I’m sincerely grateful for all the love and support you’ve given us.”

He continued, “I hope that ‘The Dream Life of Mr. Kim’ was a drama that allowed you to reflect at least once on what the most precious values in your life are. Although it’s important for us to strive for and achieve defined values, I hope that you’ll also find the wisdom to flexibly prepare for the next step with a warm heart. I also hope that you’ll find the time to look around once again at the precious people around you, such as the family, colleagues, and friends who can walk hand in hand with you towards the same goal.”

Myung Se Bin shared, “Playing the role of Ha Jin, who is something of a fantasy but also most likely exists somewhere, I learned a lot from seeing her wisely take care of her family and unwaveringly start over without fear, despite being in the midst of a crisis in her middle age.”

“I was truly grateful to be able to work with director Jo Hyun Tak, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Kang Yoon, and other great actors,” she continued. “I hope that viewers also gained strength through the character of Ha Jin, and thank you so much for loving ‘The Dream Life of Mr. Kim.’”

Finally, Cha Kang Yoon expressed his gratitude to his co-stars, commenting, “I’m deeply thankful to Ryu Seung Ryong and Myung Se Bin, who truly guided me like family, along with the director and writer, who always gave me reassuring support on set. I was honored and delighted to be able to act alongside Ryu Seung Ryong and Myung Se Bin within the fence of ‘family’ through the role of Kim Soo Gyeom.”

Cha Kang Yoon went on, “While playing Soo Gyeom, I reflected once again on the meaning of family, and I had a valuable experience through which I was able to realize many things as a young man living in the present day. I’d like to cheer on the many Soo Gyeoms out there who are searching for their own path, even though they can’t see the road ahead, by tackling [obstacles] head-on, falling apart, falling down, and getting back up again. I’m also sincerely grateful to the viewers who have tuned in up until now.”

The final episode of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” will air on November 30 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

