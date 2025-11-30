Watch: Park Seo Joon Promises To Come To Won Ji An If She Waits For Him In "Surely Tomorrow" Teaser
JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled a new teaser!
“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.
The teaser begins with Seo Ji Woo asking, “What if I waited for you—would you come?” Lee Gyeong Do replies with confidence, “I’d come. I would.” As promised, despite the passage of time, Lee Gyeong Do appears to have waited for Seo Ji Woo, still harboring deep feelings for her.
Seo Ji Woo’s voice narrates, “When you’re close to me like this, it becomes hard for me to tell you to leave.” Meanwhile, Lee Gyeong Do ponders, “How long will I love you?” conveying his unwavering love.
“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.
