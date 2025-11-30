Watch: Park Seo Joon Promises To Come To Won Ji An If She Waits For Him In 'Surely Tomorrow' Teaser

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The teaser begins with Seo Ji Woo asking, “What if I waited for you—would you come?” Lee Gyeong Do replies with confidence, “I’d come. I would.” As promised, despite the passage of time, Lee Gyeong Do appears to have waited for Seo Ji Woo, still harboring deep feelings for her.

Seo Ji Woo’s voice narrates, “When you’re close to me like this, it becomes hard for me to tell you to leave.” Meanwhile, Lee Gyeong Do ponders, “How long will I love you?” conveying his unwavering love.

경도를 기다리며 메인 예고편 – 그녀가 다시 나타났다



JTBC 토일드라마 〈경도를 기다리며〉

12월 6일 토요일 밤 10시 40분 첫 방송!#경도를기다리며 #JTBC토일드라마 #박서준 #원지안



📌 공홈에서 리플레이 : https://t.co/2Nb6qCnTRb pic.twitter.com/A6wNY5SXAr — JTBC LOVE (@jtbclove) November 27, 2025

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

