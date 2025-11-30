Watch: Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Energize The Set Of 'Dynamite Kiss' With Their Laughter

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look at the rom-com!

Spoilers

The new making-of video begins with the scene in which Ahn Eun Jin’s character gets kidnapped. Jang Ki Yong gets playful as he pretends to pull his card out from his coat pocket while rehearsing. Eventually Jang Ki Yong carries Ahn Eun Jin and the two support each other after successfully filming the scene, giving each other a pat on the back.

While filming outdoors, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin go all in to express their characters’ excitement and playful nature. The two can’t stop laughing while filming the scene, drawing smiles from everyone on set.

“Dynamite Kiss” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

