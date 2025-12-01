ZEROBASEONE Announces Short-Term Contract Extension

ZEROBASEONE has announced upcoming plans ahead of their contract expiration.

A project group created through the survival show “BOYS PLANET,” ZEROBASEONE was originally scheduled to disband in January 2026.

On December 1, the following notice was released:

Following the official notice, WAKEONE also revealed through media outlets that the group is preparing new music in addition to their encore concert. ZEROBASEONE’s activities are now scheduled to conclude in March 2026.

