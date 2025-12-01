Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Gaze At Each Other With Intrigue In First Teaser For “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has released its first teaser!

“Spring Fever” is a spring romance that will thaw the frozen hearts of teacher Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), who is emotionally cold, and the passionate Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun).

The teaser captures the relationship and atmosphere between Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom.

“Spring Fever,” an expression that refers to fatigue in spring, is reflected in Yoon Bom’s narration: “Spring had always felt like a long bout of spring fever to me—until I met this man.” Her words convey the meaning behind the title and hint at the excitement created by two contrasting characters. Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu’s curious glances at each other raise expectations for a hot pink romance that promises to bring warmth to a frozen heart.

Even in a short clip, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin show on-screen chemistry and set off a flutter alert for viewers at home.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant”:

Watch Now

Source (1)