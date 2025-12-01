Watch: Lee Junho's Superpower Has An Unfortunate Downside In First Teaser For 'Cashero'

Get ready for a hilarious, action-packed new superhero drama!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

On December 1, “Cashero” unveiled its first-ever teaser video and poster for the upcoming drama. The newly released teaser begins with Kang Sang Ung demonstrating his powers to his fiancée Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon).

Kang Sang Ung shows Min Suk the bill he puts into his pocket, explaining, “The more money I have in my hand, the stronger I get.” However, when the bill disappears leaving him with only a few coins, he adds, “But if I use that power, the money just disappears. The money is gone. What should I do?”

Exploring his superpowers, Kang Sang Ung muses, “Having ‘super’ in front doesn’t imply greater power.” He concludes, “Well, what I’m trying to say is that I’m screwed.” The teaser further previews intense action scenes as well as teamwork from Byun Ho In (Kim Byung Chul) and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi), who are chased by Jonathan (Lee Chae Min) and Joanna (Kang Han Na), siblings who hunt down superpowered individuals.

Min Sook warns, “Let’s not use the superpowers,” but Kang Sang Ung states, “The need for money never ends. Put your life on the line and protect your daily life.”

Watch the teaser below!

The newly released poster further highlights Kang Sang Ung’s dilemma in using his superpowers as he questions, “Seriously? Using my money for good deeds?” The tagline, “My cash is my power,” further highlights Kang Sang Ung’s strength and his desire to use his powers for good.

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26 via Netflix.

