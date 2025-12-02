Ji Sung And Won Jin Ah Shift From Opponents To Allies In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has teased the dynamic between Ji Sung and Won Jin Ah!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, who, after facing an unjust situation while handling a trial under undue influence, is sent back 10 years to his days as a solo judge. Won Jin Ah portrays Kim Jin Ah, a Seoul Central District prosecutor who races to take revenge on the person who pushed her father to the brink of death.

The newly released stills show the changing relationship between Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah from rivalry to solidarity. In one set, the two capture attention with a tense first meeting. Lee Han Young, who had repeatedly handed down biased rulings backed by the Haenal Law Firm, becomes entangled with the relentless Kim Jin Ah through a single case. From their first encounter, they exchange charismatic glares and engage in a fierce psychological battle.

Meanwhile, in another set of stills, Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah display a completely different dynamic, teasing what has happened between them. After facing an unexpected situation and being sent back 10 years, Lee Han Young teams up with Kim Jin Ah, raising the question of whether they can bring down powerful wrongdoers together.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

