Eum Moon Suk Becomes The Next Villain In “Taxi Driver 3”

Get ready to witness Eum Moon Suk as the next villain of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” series is about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Previously on “Taxi Driver 3,” Yoon Si Yoon played the second villain, portraying former lawyer and used-car scam cartel leader Cha Byung Jin, leaving a chilling impression with his eerie duality.

On December 1, the production team of “Taxi Driver 3” unveiled a new special poster starring Eum Moon Suk as villain Cheon Gwang Jin. He holds the dark secret behind a murder case with no body, linked to the volleyball team at Mindong University.

In the poster, Eum Moon Suk radiates an extraordinary force with his unpredictable outfit, from his messy long hair tied in a ponytail to his flashy patterned suit and contrasting black horn-rimmed glasses.

His confident smile, shadowed by a hint of menace, creates a strong sense of intimidation. Viewers are left wondering about the dark deeds he is hiding and what actions he will take as an antagonist targeting the taxi hero Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon).

The production team said, “Actor Eum Moon Suk, who has broken new ground in villain roles across genres from comedy to noir in the drama ‘The Fiery Priest’ and the film ‘The Roundup’, has joined ‘Taxi Driver 3.’ In particular, the chilling twists that actor Eum Moon Suk will deliver, along with the intense action sequences he will perform with actor Lee Je Hoon, are sure to captivate viewers. Please show lots of interest.”

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” airs on December 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

