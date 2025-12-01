Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Embrace For The Last Time In New Film “Once We Were Us” Poster

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled a new heart-wrenching poster!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The poster highlights the tender romance between Eun Ho and Jung Won, who once loved each other deeply but parted ways due to the realities of life, only to reunite a decade later.

Eun Ho and Jung Won, who likely wondered about and missed each other at least once in their lives, symbolically express their feelings through a final embrace. The tagline, “At our lowest, we shone the brightest,” reflects that in their 20s—when they had nothing—they were each other’s support and a precious connection.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

