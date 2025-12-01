2026 D Awards Announces Date And Details

2026 D Awards is back for its second celebration!

On December 1, it was announced that the awards ceremony will take place on February 11, 2026, at Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Seoul.

The D Awards was created to celebrate artists who have brought K-pop to the world and to share the “dreams” and “delights” behind music that has won the hearts of fans everywhere.

The ceremony will be divided into three main categories: D Awards Black Label, D Awards Delights Blue Label, and D Awards Dreamers Silver Label.

Black Label honors grand-prize winners including Artist, Album, Song, Performance, Record, Globalist, and Trend of the Year. Delights Blue Label recognizes K-pop artists who have made remarkable achievements over the past year. Dreamers Silver Label will spotlight outstanding newcomers expected to lead the future of Korean popular music. In addition, the ceremony will also highlight key contributors across K-pop’s past, present, and future with the D Awards ICONIC category.

Special awards will also be presented, including the D Awards Impact, given to actors and entertainers who have made a strong impression, and D Awards Discovery, recognizing notable K-content in 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates!

