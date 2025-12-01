Moon Sang Min Is A Prince Who Enjoys Playing Detective In Upcoming Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has shared its first glimpse of Moon Sang Min’s character!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Moon Sang Min plays Prince Yi Yeol, the king’s younger brother who seeks to capture Hong Eun Jo. Blessed with striking looks, tall stature, and natural grace, Yi Yeol is a prince who enjoys wandering around the capital looking for amusement. He particularly enjoys detective work, frequently visiting the police bureau to help solve various cases. He considers gathering the palace eunuchs and court ladies to tell them tales of his heroic exploits as the greatest joy in life.

Though others misunderstand Prince Yi Yeol’s eccentric behavior, everything he does is part of a carefully laid plan to protect those dear to him. While hiding his real abilities under the guise of a hobby, Yi Yeol finds himself completely smitten by the bandit Gil Dong, whom he encounters as if by fate. Curiosity grows about why Prince Yi Yeol is concealing his abilities and whether he will be able to capture the thief Gil Dong who has stolen his heart.

The released photos capture the daily life of Prince Yi Yeol, who is deeply immersed in playing detective while concealing his abilities. Exuding grace in his splendid robes, he slips out of the palace whenever he wishes, frequenting the police bureau as if it were his own home while searching for criminals.

In the image below, Prince Yi Yeol wears a serious expression as he studies clues on a large board depicting crime scenes and suspect sketches. Having solved countless cases with his sharp deduction skills, anticipation is building for Prince Yi Yeol’s thrilling pursuit of the elusive thief Gil Dong. Attention is also focused on Moon Sang Min’s acting transformation as he portrays Prince Yi Yeol.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

