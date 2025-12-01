KickFlip Unveils Official Light Stick

KickFlip’s official light stick has been revealed!

On December 1, the JYP Entertainment rookie group dropped a preview image of their official light stick. True to the group’s name, the light stick includes a skateboard in the design.

Along with the light stick, it was announced that KickFlip’s first fan-con “From KickFlip, To WeFlip” will be held on January 17 and 18, a few days before the group’s first anniversary on January 20, 2026.

The fan club pre-sale for KickFlip’s fan-con will begin on December 8, while the general sale will open on December 10. The light stick is set to go on sale on December 11.

