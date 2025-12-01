Lee Jung Jae Secretly Watches As Jeon Sung Woo Meets Lim Ji Yeon In His Place In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon’s relationship will spiral into chaos in tonight’s episode of “Nice to Not Meet You”!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun struggled to navigate his feelings between his real-life nemesis Wi Jeong Sin and his anonymous online chat partner “Have Soul,” never imagining the two could be the same person. Trying to cut ties, he sent Park Byung Gi (Jeon Sung Woo) in his place to meet “Have Soul,” only to be shocked when the person waiting there turned out to be Jeong Sin herself.

In the newly released photos, Hyeon Jun quietly hides and watches Jeong Sin and Byung Gi in conversation, his face half-concealed to avoid being recognized. Jeong Sin remains unaware that Byung Gi is the fake “Romance Master,” while Byung Gi—tasked with ending the connection on Hyeon Jun’s behalf—arrives at the meeting place without knowing he’s about to set off a chain reaction neither party expected.

The photos also capture the filming site for “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5,” where production has officially begun. Hyeon Jun had agreed to grant all of Byung Gi’s requests in exchange for him attending the meeting with “Have Soul,” but now finds himself regretting the decision as Byung Gi fires off sharp notes on set. The contrast is comedic—Byung Gi grinning smugly while Hyeon Jun clenches his teeth like he’s reliving a past trauma.

Regarding the episode, the production team shared, “In Episode 9 airing today, Lim Hyeon Jun finally discovers that ‘Have Soul,’ who had been his comfort in a tiring daily life, is actually his sworn enemy Wi Jeong Sin. Please look forward to how the relationships between Hyeon Jun and Jeong Sin will change from here.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 1 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

