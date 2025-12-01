Kang Tae Oh Announces Schedule For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour “O'Hour”

Actor Kang Tae Oh is heading out to meet fans around the world!

On December 1, Kang Tae Oh’s agency, Man of Creation, announced the fan meeting tour “O’Hour” through their official social media channels, unveiling the official event poster along with the news.

The fan meeting tour will take place across six countries: Korea on January 10, 2026, Thailand on January 18, Japan on February 13, Brazil on February 21, Chile on February 23, and Mexico on February 27.

