ENHYPEN Confirmed To Make January Comeback

ENHYPEN is gearing up to return to the music scene early next year!

On December 1, EDaily reported that according to industry sources, ENHYPEN is set to release a new album in mid-January.

In response, the group’s agency BELIFT LAB confirmed, “ENHYPEN will make a comeback in mid-January. Further details will be announced later.”

This upcoming release will mark the group’s first Korean comeback in about seven months since dropping their sixth mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” on June 5.

Hints of the comeback were already shared during their WALK THE LINE : FINAL world tour stop at KSPO DOME in Seoul on October 26, where ENHYPEN told fans, “We are preparing an album that’s truly incredible,” and promised to “return with a really cool album.”

Are you excited for ENHYPEN’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)