Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Ji Hyun, And More Assemble For A Secret Strategy Meeting In “Heroes Next Door”

“Heroes Next Door” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

Spoilers

Previously, PD Kim—who had been digging into the truth behind the explosion case—vanished without a trace, heightening the mystery.

The newly released stills follow the team as they move to track down the missing PD Kim. The stills capture a covert strategy meeting unfolding behind closed doors, members operating equipment under the cover of darkness, and Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang) scanning the distance with razor-sharp focus—all suggesting that a full-scale special mission is about to begin. The addition of elite engineering student Park Jeong Hwan (Lee Jung Ha) and former drill instructor-turned-store owner Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun) also hints at a shift in the team’s dynamic and strategy.

Meanwhile, another still highlights the offbeat charm of youth association leader Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu) and gym owner Lee Yong Hee (Ko Kyu Phil) as they pursue a new lead. With Jung Nam Yeon suddenly appearing behind them, eyes sharp and calculating, the dynamic trio sparks curiosity—and suggests that the team’s teamwork and coordinated operations are growing stronger with each step.

Episode 4 also ended on a tense cliffhanger when Sullivan (Han Jun Woo) appeared in front of Choi Kang’s daughter Do Yeon, leaving viewers eager to see how Episode 5 will escalate tensions and shift the story into its next phase.

The next episode of “Heroes Next Door” will air on December 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

