“Surely Tomorrow” Director And Writer Praise Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An As Perfect Leads

The production team of “Surely Tomorrow” has shared their thoughts on the casting of Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

On December 1, the team released interviews with director Im Hyun Wook and writer Yoo Young Ah, both of whom expressed unwavering trust in the casting of the two leads.

Director Im Hyun Wook described the characters, saying, “Lee Gyeong Do is like a deeply rooted tree that stands firm through any storm, while Seo Ji Woo is a candle flickering in the wind—fragile, yet radiant in her own way.” He added, “The casting began with the search for actors who could naturally carry this contrast, and Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An captured the emotional tone of their characters with remarkable precision.”

He continued, “In romance, the charm of the actors and their characters, and the chemistry that arises when the two meet is everything. On set, I often felt as if I was facing Gyeong Do and Ji Woo themselves. I focused on letting the tension and tenderness between them surface naturally, capturing the moments where both actors shined most.”

Writer Yoo Young Ah also shared her impressions. “When I first met Park Seo Joon, the staff and I said, ‘We finally met Gyeong Do.’ We truly hoped he would become our Gyeong Do.” She continued, “When I met Won Ji An, I found her even more striking in person than on screen. Her beauty and presence fit Seo Ji Woo so perfectly that I was genuinely happy.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

