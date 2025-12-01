Seo Hyun Jin’s Family Begins To Fall Apart After Their Mother’s Accident In “Love Me”

“Love Me” has unveiled new stills of Seo Hyun Jin’s family’s fateful day seven years ago.

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

The family once appeared to have it all—daughter Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), an accomplished OB-GYN; father Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), a district office chief; and youngest son Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo), a carefree college student. But everything changed in an instant seven years ago, when a sudden car accident involving their mother Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin) tore their lives apart.

The new stills capture that day—the beginning of the family’s downfall. Outside the emergency room, Jun Kyung stands frozen and empty, Jin Ho trembles beneath the weight of fear, and Jun Seo fights back tears. After the accident, Jun Kyung fled the family, crushed by guilt and responsibility; Jin Ho endured both caregiving and financial strain; and Jun Seo drifted alone with no one to lean on. Gradually, the family shattered, becoming strangers who were lonelier with each other than without.

The production team shared, “These stills reflect the despair, fear, and sorrow etched into the faces of Jun Kyung, Jin Ho, and Jun Seo on that day.” They continued, “Mi Ran’s accident marks the beginning of the family’s story. The cause of the accident is known—but what matters is not what they lost, but what still remains.”

They added, “The true beginning of ‘Love Me’ lies in the moment these three people, isolated by different emotions, finally look each other in the eye again. Please join us as this family learns to acknowledge their loneliness and rediscover love—a process of blooming once more.”

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

