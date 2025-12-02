Watch: Moon Sang Min Boldly Flirts With Nam Ji Hyun In First Teaser For 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS2’s “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled a thrilling new teaser!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Hong Eun Jo, a female physician and thief known as Gil Dong. Moon Sang Min plays Prince Yi Yeol, the king’s younger brother who seeks to capture Hong Eun Jo.

The newly released teaser begins with the sound of the curfew bell ringing through the village. As everyone goes inside, Hong Eun Jo moves secretly to head out into the night. Although a physician by day, she unexpectedly leads a second life as bandit Gil Dong by night, flying across rooftops and evading the troops hunting her down including Prince Yi Yeol.

However, Hong Eun Jo and Prince Yi Yeol meet by chance during the day at a busy market. Flustered, Hong Eun Jo asks, “What are you doing?” and Yi Yeol responds, “I’m making a move on you.”

Despite knowing logically that she should be running away, Hong Eun Jo is attracted to Prince Yi Yeol as she shows both curiosity and wariness in her gaze. As Prince Yi Yeol continues to make a bolder move, Hong Eun Jo can’t help but be drawn in by his smile, creating a heart-fluttering scene.

Watch the teaser below!

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

