Ahn Bo Hyun Is Tough On The Outside But Warm On The Inside In New Drama “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled the first glimpse of Ahn Bo Hyun in character!

“Spring Fever” is a spring romance that will thaw the frozen hearts of teacher Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), who is emotionally cold, and the passionate Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun).

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Seon Jae Gyu, a troublemaking figure whose outrageous behavior keeps the village on edge. Despite his large build and rough, back-alley first impression, Jae Gyu, who has a fiery heart, is a man of surprising charm, defined by his steadfast, devoted love.

He has long considered raising his nephew, Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young), to be his life’s mission. But when Yoon Bom appears before him, a gentle spring breeze begins to stir his heart.

The stills show Jae Gyu, an unpredictable man who charges forward without restraint. He lifts a tree with ease, creating a humorous moment that highlights the classic image of a manly man.

In particular, Jae Gyu’s striking look—a fitted short-sleeve T-shirt paired with a tattoo visible on one arm—hints at the arrival of a bold, unprecedented character unlike anything seen before.

Ahn Bo Hyun brings an unforgettable presence to the screen, fully showing the unique charm of Seon Jae Gyu, whose rough exterior hides a deep, warm heart. A native of Busan, he delivers his first authentic performance in a regional dialect, breaking completely from the clichés of traditional romantic comedies.

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells”:

Watch Now

Source (1)