Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Navigate A Decade Of Change In Their Relationship In New Film “Once We Were Us”

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled new stills!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The newly released stills show the two in their vibrant 20s, supporting each other during a time when work and life in Seoul felt overwhelming. Moments spent reading side by side in the warm sunlight or sharing tender time at home reveal the past they shared, deeply in love with each other.

In contrast, the present day stills show Eun Ho and Jung Won sitting across from each other after a 10-year gap, highlighting the subtle changes in their relationship and the flow of their emotions. Their facial expressions, struggling to find words even while facing each other, show the distance created by years of unspoken feelings.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

