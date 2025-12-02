Kim Jae Young And Sooyoung Lead Entirely Different Lives Yet Share A Connection Through Music In “I DOL I” Poster

The upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled a new poster!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The poster highlights the unpredictable relationship between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. The two characters, from completely different worlds, create an intriguing contrast. Behind the confident Maeng Se Na is a towering pile of documents and a cold, barren landscape, hinting at the tough journey she endured to become a star lawyer. In contrast, Do Ra Ik’s killer smile, under dazzling lights, shows the charm of a true star, captivating fans at first glance.

The twist in their seemingly unrelated relationship lies in Maeng Se Na’s surprising secret: she is a fan of Do Ra Ik, the “Gold Boys” band. The tagline, “My bias with the killer smile becomes a murder suspect,” adds to the intrigue of the unexpected connection that will bring them together.

Maeng Se Na, known as the “lawyer for villains” for taking on cases others avoid, now faces a new challenge: can she prove the innocence of her beloved Do Ra Ik, who is now a murder suspect?

Sooyoung, who highlighted the “bias–fan” relationship as a key feature of the drama, said, “Even without a direct connection, a relationship built on strong trust can exist—perhaps only between a star and a fan. Se Na is a character who likes and watches Ra Ik every day. That certainty is what allows her to believe in and understand him. Please look forward to that deep bond.”

Kim Jae Yeong said, “The mix of genres is a unique charm of our drama. The uncommon combination of mystery, courtroom, and romance is fascinating. Viewers will be able to experience layered emotions, suspense, and even romantic excitement.”

“I DOL I” is set to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

Source (1)