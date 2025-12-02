Tae Won Seok, Baek Jin Hee, Hwang Hee, Ahn Nae Sang, And More Bring Diverse Charms To 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

The newly released stills feature seven distinctive characters who are set to enrich the story. First, Tae Won Seok appears as Seok Jung Ho, Lee Han Young’s loyal and simple-hearted best friend. Though he has a rough exterior, Jung Ho is deeply human at heart. Haunted by a past incident in which he dragged his friend Han Young into trouble, he becomes a steadfast helper who always says yes to Han Young’s requests.

Baek Jin Hee plays Song Na Yeon, a journalist in the legal affairs department of Daejin Daily who is driven by a strong sense of justice. Through a series of events, she and Lee Han Young begin to help each other, becoming allies who share the same goals.

Next, Oh Se Young plays Lee Han Young’s wife Yoo Se Hee, who serves as another central figure in the story. Yoo Se Hee is the arrogant youngest daughter of the Haenal Law Firm family and has a cold relationship with her husband. When Han Young finds himself in a difficult situation after refusing the role of slave judge, she turns her back on him without hesitation. But when Han Young travels back 10 years and they start over, she begins to experience subtle changes in her emotions.

Hwang Hee plays Park Chul Woo, a prosecutor at the Chungnam District Prosecutors’ Office. Upright and confident, he is initially suspicious of Han Young’s actions, but gradually becomes impressed by Han Young’s skill in resolving problems. Their connection grows beyond the Chungnam office to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, where Chul Woo eventually uncovers the true scope of Han Young’s fight.

Kim Tae Woo plays Baek Yi Seok, chief judge of the Chungnam District Court, who acts as a steadfast pillar of support for Lee Han Young. He is also expected to stand against Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), who seeks the top levels of judicial power, showcasing a charismatic dedication to justice.

Ahn Nae Sang plays Yoo Sun Chul, CEO of Haenal Law Firm. Nicknamed the “Viper,” he lives up to his reputation for using the law as a tool for profit, and he has a history of manipulating court deals with Kang Shin Jin. He is known for his cunning in using Lee Han Young, whom he brought in as a slave son-in-law, to control trials.

Kim Bup Rae plays Jang Tae Sik, the CEO of S Group, who embodies the pinnacle of villainy and refuses to let anything stand in his way. Fueled by greed and selfishness, he becomes deeply entangled with Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) through a particular incident.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

