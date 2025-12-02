Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, And Kang Hyung Suk Showcase Contrasting Charms As Key Members Of The “Pro Bono” Team In New Drama

Upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has shared new stills featuring Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Yoon Na Moo plays Jang Young Sil, a veteran public interest lawyer boasting the longest career on the Pro Bono team. Back in law school, he was actively involved in a disability rights organization, and after graduation, he remained steadfast on the path of public service law, making him exceptionally skilled in dealing with clients. Taking advantage of his background in engineering, he also fixes broken equipment and clogged pipes himself, attentively addressing everyday inconveniences and earning clients’ affection.

Seo Hye Won stars as Yoo Nan Hee, the youngest member of the Pro Bono team, who appears cold on the outside but is actually warm on the inside. Yoo Nan Hee shows the most fighting spirit whenever the Pro Bono team faces a public interest lawsuit, and she is particularly sensitive to crime and discrimination.

Kang Hyung Suk portrays Hwang Joon Woo, who maintains an unusually neat style despite the team’s free-spirited atmosphere. Hwang Joon Woo once dreamed of joining a top M&A team but ended up in Pro Bono after compromising with reality. Prioritizing his transfer above all else, he works harder than anyone, striving to earn the recognition of his superior, Kang David.

The newly released stills capture Jang Young Sil, Yoo Nan Hee, and Hwang Joon Woo going about their daily routines. From Jang Young Sil, who is captured with a solemn expression, to Yoo Nan Hee, whose brow is furrowed in concentration, and Hwang Joon Woo, who appears deeply immersed in his task, the images vividly showcase each character’s traits and perfectly convey the Pro Bono team’s unique, cheerful energy.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

