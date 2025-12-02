Jang Ki Yong Visits Ahn Eun Jin’s Neighborhood In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Gong Ji Hyeok fell in love with Go Da Rim after they shared an earth-shattering kiss. Afterward, Go Da Rim disappeared, only to reappear as a member of his team, seemingly married with a child. In reality, Go Da Rim is a single woman who has never married or given birth. She disguised herself as a married woman with a child to get a job at the baby-product company where Ji Hyeok works. Unaware that Da Rim is not actually married, Ji Hyeok feels an irresistible attraction to her upon meeting again, yet he painstakingly suppresses his emotions.

Gong Ji Hyeok witnesses Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) and Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi) sharing a kiss. Believing Kim Sun Woo to be Go Da Rim’s husband, Gong Ji Hyeok suspects an affair. At the end of the last episode, Go Da Rim collapses in front of Ji Hyeok, and he carries her to the hospital. Instead of contacting her husband, Gong Ji Hyeok finds himself wanting to protect her on his own.

In the released photos, Gong Ji Hyeok is seen visiting an old tree in Go Da Rim’s neighborhood that she told him about in the past. Staring blankly at the tree, Ji Hyeok suddenly hides behind it, startled as if he has discovered something.

In the photos, Gong Ji Hyeok, who usually does not tolerate the slightest bit of disorder, is captured with his tie slightly loosened and a complex mix of emotions in his eyes.

The production team stated, “After realizing his love for Go Da Rim, Gong Ji Hyeok experiences an intense emotional whirlwind. Actor Jang Ki Yong perfectly captured Ji Hyeok’s wide range of emotions. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation for the choice Gong Ji Hyeok will make amid his uncontrollable attraction to Go Da Rim and how this choice will influence his future romance with her.”

“Dynamite Kiss” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

