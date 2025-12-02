Red Velvet’s Kim Ye Rim (Yeri) Confirmed To Lead Webtoon-Based Human Drama

Red Velvet’s Kim Ye Rim (Yeri) will be starring in the upcoming drama “Azure Spring” (literal title)!

On December 2, a local media outlet reported that Kim Ye Rim has been cast as the lead character Anna, a haenyeo (female diver) in the drama.

In response to the report, her agency Blitzway Entertainment confirmed, “Kim Ye Rim will appear in ‘Azure Spring.’”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Azure Spring” is a warm human drama that follows Deok Hyeon, who is stuck in the past and unable to move forward, and Anna, a job seeker hesitant to move forward because she’s afraid of the future. The two become a haenam (male diver) and a haenyeo (female diver) and dive into the sea with nothing but their own strength. Through the ocean, they regain their lost sense of purpose, allow their stagnant hearts to flow once more, and rediscover the warmth of living alongside neighbors.

Kim Ye Rim’s character, Seo Anna, is a former national youth athlete whose sports career ended due to injury. With her dreams shattered, she goes to her mother’s hometown, where she meets Deok Hyeon—and begins a new dream.

