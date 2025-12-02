'Taxi Driver 3” Stars Lee Je Hoon And Pyo Ye Jin To Guest On 'Whenever Possible'

“Taxi Driver 3” stars Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin will appear as the first guests of “Whenever Possible” Season 4!

“Whenever Possible” is a variety show in which the hosts, Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, visit ordinary people during their brief moments of free time, aiming to sprinkle a bit of luck into their lives.

On December 2, the production team shared, “Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, December 16 at 9 p.m. KST. The first guests will be Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin, who will showcase exceptional chemistry together. This winter, the show aims to fill viewers’ small moments of free time with even richer chemistry, exhilarating mini-missions, and a diverse lineup of guests.”

In the newly revealed main poster, the returning MC duo Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok greet viewers with bright, welcoming smiles. Paired with the phrase, “We bring warm luck to the small gaps in your everyday life,” the poster creates an inviting and heartwarming atmosphere.

“Whenever Possible” Season 4 will premiere on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

