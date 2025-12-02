EXO's Kai's 'Rover' Becomes His 2nd Solo MV To Hit 100 Million Views

EXO’s Kai has hit the 100 million mark with another music video!

On December 2 at approximately 10:50 p.m. KST, Kai’s music video for his 2023 hit “Rover” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it his second solo music video to reach the milestone following “Mmmh.”

Kai first released the music video for “Rover” on March 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over two years, eight months, and 19 days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to Kai!

Watch the iconic music video for “Rover” again below:

