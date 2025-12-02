Watch: 'Culinary Class Wars 2' Teases New Rules And Return Of 2 Former Contestants In Exciting Trailer

Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” has shared an exciting new sneak peek of Season 2!

“Culinary Class Wars” is a hit cooking competition show in which highly-skilled “black spoon” hidden-gem chefs go head-to-head with Korea’s top “white spoon” celebrity chefs.

The newly released main trailer for Season 2 offers a glimpse of the star-studded contestant lineup, which includes Two-Michelin-Star chef Lee Jun; Son Jong Won, who boasts two separate Michelin Stars; “Korean Food Battle 3” winner Lim Seong Geun; “Master Chef Korea 4” judge Song Hoon; Venerable Sunjae, Korea’s first master of temple cuisine; French cuisine master Park Hyo Nam, who has 47 years of experience under his belt; Chinese cuisine master Hou Deok Juk; and famous celebrity chefs Jung Ho Young, Sam Kim, and Raymond Kim.

The trailer then reveals that this season will feature new rules that didn’t exist in Season 1, before teasing the return of two former contestants who will be taking a second shot at victory in Season 2.

“Culinary Class Wars 2” will premiere on December 16. In the meantime, check out the show’s new trailer and poster below!