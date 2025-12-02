Watch: Jeon Do Yeon Acts Suspicious After Her Husband's Murder In 'The Price Of Confession' Preview

Netflix has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming drama “The Price of Confession”!

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller starring Jeon Do Yeon as Yun Su, a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Kim Go Eun as Mo Eun, a mysterious figure who is called a witch.

The newly released preview begins with prosecutor Baek Dong Hun (Park Hae Soo) watching footage of Yun Su being questioned by the police in an interrogation room. After it is pointed out that Yun Su has been behaving unusually for the wife of a murder victim, Baek Dong Hun examines photos of the crime scene and murder weapon. He pauses on a snapshot of Yun Su smoking outside with bloody hands, which was taken as her husband’s body was being carried out on a stretcher.

Back in the present day, Yun Su restlessly wanders around the empty interrogation room before attempting to look through the one-way mirror and complaining that she needs to go home because her daughter is waiting for her.

Ultimately, Baek Dong Hun makes the decision to let her go home since there is no evidence of her guilt. After watching in amusement as she bids the police officers goodbye with a cheerful smile, he asks to have the case handed over to him.

Watch the full preview below!

“The Price of Confession” will premiere on December 5.

