Lee Sun Bin And Kim Sung Joo Confirmed To Host 2025 MBC Drama Awards

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Sung Joo will be hosting the 2025 MBC Drama Awards together!

Kim Sung Joo, who has served as the steady main host of the awards since 2019, will join forces with Lee Sun Bin, who charmed viewers in MBC’s recent drama “To the Moon.” The pair is expected to lead the ceremony with smooth chemistry.

Lee Sun Bin previously won the Best New Actress Award at the 2017 MBC Drama Awards for her role in the drama “Missing 9,” and she has since continued an active career across dramas, films, and variety shows.

This year, MBC offered a wide range of genres, from historical dramas to romance, beginning with “Motel California,” followed by “Undercover High School,” “Crushology 101,” “Oh My Ghost Clients,” “To the Moon,” “Moon River,” and more. With competition for the grand prize expected to be fiercer than ever, the actors who lit up MBC dramas in 2025 will gather for a meaningful celebration.

This year’s MBC Drama Awards will be broadcast live on December 30. Stay tuned!

