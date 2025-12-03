Lee Jung Ha To Enlist In The Marine Corps

Lee Jung Ha will enlist in the marine crops next year!

On December 3, Lee Jung Ha’s agency released an official statement announcing the actor’s enlistment date.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is Namoo Actors.

We would like to share information regarding our actor Lee Jung Ha’s military enlistment schedule. Lee Jung Ha applied to the Marine Corps and was recently notified of his acceptance.

He will enter the Marine Corps Education and Training Group on Monday, January 26, 2026, to fulfill his mandatory military duty.

As the enlistment day is an occasion attended by many service members and their families, there will be no separate official event. We ask for your kind understanding.

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering love you send to actor Lee Jung Ha, and we ask for your warm support until the day he returns after faithfully completing his service and growing more mature.

Thank you.